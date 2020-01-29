Chris Stapleton to headline Summerfest on June 30 with special guest Sheryl Crow

Posted 8:13 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 08:17AM, January 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

MILWAUKEE — Chris Stapleton will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30th during Summerfest with special guest Sheryl Crow.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information visit http://www.stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin next Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:00 p.m.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the “All-American Road Show.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.