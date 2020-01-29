× Chris Stapleton to headline Summerfest on June 30 with special guest Sheryl Crow

MILWAUKEE — Chris Stapleton will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30th during Summerfest with special guest Sheryl Crow.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information visit http://www.stapletonfanclub.com. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin next Friday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the venue box office.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:00 p.m.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Live Nation is the official promoter of the “All-American Road Show.”