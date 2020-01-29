Game day grub that’s good for you? The cooking classes fueling healthy habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Who says gameday grub can't be tasty and good for you? Joining us this morning with tips on how to help turn some of our favorite party recipes into lower-calorie, reduced-sodium options is Hanna Misiak, Healthy Living Director at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

The Super Bowl is a time to gather with family and friends for one of the most anticipated days of the year. But, the food at these parties can be full of high-fat, calorie-dense snacks.

It's a preview of the cooking demonstrations that will happen tonight at the New Berlin YMCA Wellness Center Teaching Kitchen from 5:30-7 p.m.

On tonight's menu:

• Cowboy Caviar

• BBQ Baked Cauliflower 'Wings'

• Jackfruit Pulled Pork

The Somethings Cooking series will continue next month as well. February 11th is a date night theme -- This cooking demonstration and tasting will feature high-end meals with high-quality nutrition.

Recipes will include Salad with Balsamic Date Vinaigrette, Salmon with Black Lentils, Broccolini and Lemon Herb Sauce and Dark Chocolate Almond Date Truffles.

Feb. 19 is all about soup. The class on Feb. 25 will focus on heart-healthy eating.