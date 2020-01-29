× Powerball hits highest jackpot since Manuel Franco won in West Allis in March

WEST ALLIS — The Powerball jackpot hit $394 million annunity (274.6 million cash value) ahead of the drawing Wednesday, Jan. 29 — the highest since Manuel Franco won the record-setting $768.4 million in March 2019 in West Allis.

If this jackpot is won, it will be the first winning Powerball jackpot in 2020.

Since a November 2019 jackpot hit, there have been 24 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner; however, there were still winners, Wisconsin Lottery officials said in a news release. So far, this jackpot roll produced 21 winning $1 million tickets nationwide from matching five numbers, as well as nine winning $2 million tickets from matching five numbers and purchasing the Power Play option.

In 2019, there were seven Powerball jackpot-winning tickets, with the highest jackpot being won in Wisconsin.

The record highest jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion, which was split between three winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Wisconsin has produced 17 Powerball jackpot winners since its debut in 1992.

The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292,201,338.

Powerball drawings are Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the Power Play feature for an additional dollar which could increase potential winnings. The 10x multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less.