'Vague threat' forces evacuation of students, staff from all Lake Mills schools

LAKE MILLS — Students and staff were evacuated from all Lake Mills Area Schools on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29.

Officials say the Lake Mills Area School District received a concerning phone call around 11:20 a.m. involving a vague threat to the schools. All students and staff were moved to offsite locations. They are safe.

School officials say they are working with the police department and other local agencies.

This is a developing story.