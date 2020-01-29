LIVE: Fiserv Forum, hospitality workers hold a news conference to make “a significant announcement”
LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump

‘Vague threat’ forces evacuation of students, staff from all Lake Mills schools

Posted 12:15 pm, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 01:24PM, January 29, 2020

LAKE MILLS — Students and staff were evacuated from all Lake Mills Area Schools on Wednesday morning, Jan. 29.

Officials say the Lake Mills Area School District received a concerning phone call around 11:20 a.m. involving a vague threat to the schools. All students and staff were moved to offsite locations. They are safe.

School officials say they are working with the police department and other local agencies.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.