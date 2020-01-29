Wisconsin healthcare professionals taking precautions to contain Wuhan coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide is climbing rapidly -- surpassing 6,000 with more than 130 deaths. In Wisconsin, there are still no confirmed cases of the disease -- but doctors warn that it likely won't stay that way for long.

As the numbers climb and a travel ban in China widens, healthcare professionals in Wisconsin are preparing for the Wuhan coronavirus to pop up here.

"We need to be asking the right questions and taking the appropriate precautions," says Vicki Rizk, an urgent care physician assistant for Ascension River Woods.

Those Precautions are vital to containing the disease, she says: "The nurses are doing screening questions to see if you have traveled to China and, if so, to what region."

Rizk says other questions and tests may follow and, if necessary, a patient's case will be referred to the state health department. Still, initial screenings aren't perfect.

"Some people could be infected, and not actually know they're spreading (coronavirus) to others," says Rizk.

Currently, one patient in Wisconsin has tested negative for the disease while six others are still awaiting their results. Meanwhile, five U.S. cases have been confirmed in four states -- Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois.

Wednesday, more than 200 Americans returned to the U.S. -- escaping the disease's country of origin, China. But while awareness about coronavirus is increasing, Rizk is urging the public not to forget about the flu.

"(There's) still enough time to get the flu shot. It is helpful," Rizk says. "(But) the majority of people with influenza this year have not gotten the vaccine."

In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, The Beijing Center has announced that it will indefinitely suspend study abroad programs to the area starting this Spring. FOX6 News is told that that will impact at least one Marquette University student who was planning to attend.