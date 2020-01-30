LIVE: President Trump delivers remarks at a USMCA celebration with workers in Warren, Michigan
LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump

Brewers sign RHP David Phelps to 1-year contract, club option for 2021

Posted 2:40 pm, January 30, 2020, by

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: David Phelps #37 of the Chicago Cubs pitches the 8th inning against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Athletics 10-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021.

To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Phelps.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.