CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 07: David Phelps #37 of the Chicago Cubs
pitches the 8th inning against the Oakland Athletics at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Athletics 10-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Brewers sign RHP David Phelps to 1-year contract, club option for 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed RHP David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021.
To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Deolis Guerra was designated for assignment.