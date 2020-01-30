× Egyptian archaeologists unveil ancient tombs, artifacts

CAIRO — Archeologists in Egypt have unveiled 16 ancient tombs filled with sarcophagi and other artifacts from a vast burial ground.

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry announced the discoveries in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya in central Egypt.

Among the new treasures presented: 20 sarcophagi made from limestone and etched with hieroglyphic texts, five wooden coffins, hundreds of amulets and 10,000 blue funerary statues.

The Egyptian government frequently promotes archaeological finds to boost its vital tourism sector.

The industry was hard hit by political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak.