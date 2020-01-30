A picture taken on January 30, 2020, shows limestone sarcophagi discovered among many archeological finds in 3000-year-old communal tombs dedicated to high priests, in Ghuraifah in Tuna al-Jabal in the Minya governorate. - The archaeological mission in Al Ghoreifa in Minya, about 300 kilometres south of Egypt's capital Cairo, found 16 tombs filled with 20 sarchophagi, including a wooden sarcophagus of the sky God Horus, the Antiquities Ministry announced. The communal tombs dating back to around 2600 BC were dedicated to high priests of the god Djehuty and senior officials in Upper Egypt. (Photo by Mohamed el-Shahed / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP via Getty Images)
Egyptian archaeologists unveil ancient tombs, artifacts
CAIRO — Archeologists in Egypt have unveiled 16 ancient tombs filled with sarcophagi and other artifacts from a vast burial ground.
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry announced the discoveries in the village of Tuna al-Gabal, near the Nile Valley city of Minya in central Egypt.
Among the new treasures presented: 20 sarcophagi made from limestone and etched with hieroglyphic texts, five wooden coffins, hundreds of amulets and 10,000 blue funerary statues.
The Egyptian government frequently promotes archaeological finds to boost its vital tourism sector.
The industry was hard hit by political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak.
