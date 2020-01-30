‘Get involved:’ Milwaukee Public Libraries launch volunteer recruitment portal for 2020 DNC

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Thursday, Jan. 30 announced that they will be partnering with Milwaukee Public Libraries to launch a volunteer recruitment portal for the Democratic National Convention.

“It’s a great, great opportunity for citizens to get involved in the democratic process,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

“We are excited to support residents in their efforts to have a role of any size is what could easily become the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Joan Johnson, Deputy Library Director.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 13-16.

The Democratic National Convention and more than 1,000-related events will bring an estimated 50,000 people to Milwaukee, bringing added emphasis to the importance of Wisconsin in the presidential race.

“It is fitting to partner in this way because of who we are as an institution. There is no more democratic place outside the voting booth than the public library. No matter who you are, your background, your economic status, the zip code that you live in, everyone who enters our doors or accesses us online is treated equally and matters equally,” said Johnson.

“We need, literally, thousands of people who are going to help us this summer when we are on the world stage,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Now, fortunately, today is opening day. If you come to the portal, you will start getting responses now. Someone’s going to get back to you — because this is the kickoff for this portion of the preparation for the convention. ”

CLICK HERE to read a letter to Milwaukee residents and business owners within the “security footprint”