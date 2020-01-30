‘Hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a  heartfelt story:’ Little Black Dress is playing at the Marcus Center

LITTLE BLACK DRESS tells the story of best friends Mandy and Dee. Together we witness the girls' major life events in their little black dresses - first job interview, first date, first awkward sexual experience - which happens more than once - first funeral, and more!

Using hilarious improv, catchy songs, and a heartfelt story, LITTLE BLACK DRESS has made audiences across the globe laugh, cry, and party!

LITTLE BLACK DRESS is a full original musical with improv - so each show is different every night. The music is intoxicating, the audience improv hysterical, and the sincere moments of heartfelt tenderness meet like never before to create a truly unique night.

* This show contains adult content intended for mature audiences.