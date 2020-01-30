Rocket Baby Bakery creates ‘goods daily from scratch, using local sources’

Posted 10:00 am, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

WAUWATOSA -- It's a buttery, crescent-shaped roll with a mouth-watering flaky crust on the outside and an airy, soft body on the inside. If that doesn't make you hungry, this should. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Rocket Baby Bakery for National Croissant Day.

Data pix.

About Rocket Baby Bakery (website)

We create all of our goods daily from scratch, using local sources to the greatest extent practical. We produce a growing range of artisanal breads and pastries, including a variety of naturally leavened hearth breads, baguettes and other yeasted breads.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.