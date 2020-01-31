× Admirals scare off Wolves for 4th straight victory, 7-3

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Cole Schneider, Frederick Gaudreau and Daniel Carr each recorded four-point games to lead the Admirals to a 7-3 win over the Chicago Wolves Friday at Allstate Arena.

Schneider, returning to the lineup after missing nine games with an injury recorded two goals and two assists. Gaudreau had two goals and two assists and Carr had a goal and three assists. The game marked the third time this season the Ads scored a season-high seven goals in a game. The Admirals have recorded the feat twice in the last three contests and have scored 19 goals in those three games.

The Admirals improved to 32-8-4-2. Milwaukee owns the best record in the league. Milwaukee went 3-3 on the power play.

Milwaukee grabbed a 1-0 lead at 5:36 of the first period. Steven Santini’s shot from the point was deflected by Tanner Jeannot and bounced toward the left post for Frederick Gaudreau to deposit the puck into the goal. It was Gaudreau’s ninth goal of the season.

Less than a minute later, Daniel Carr gave the Ads a 2-0 lead. Troy Grosenick cleared the puck to the right wing wall with a poke check. Tommy Novak tipped it to neutral ice where Carr carried into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 break. When Carr reached the right circle, he snapped a shot past the Wolves goalie for his 18th goal of the season at 6:31. Novak and Grosenick were awarded assists.

Chicago found its way onto the scoreboard when Tye McGinn tapped in a rebound of a Dylan Coghlan shot at 17:25 of the first period, making the score 2-1 in the Admirals favor.

The Admirals stretched the lead in the second period by scoring four goals. Tommy Novak scored his eighth goal of the season with a one-timer from the right circle as he completed a 3-on-2 passing play at 4:26. Cole Schneider and Carr picked up the helpers. The assist was Carr’s 100th career American Hockey League (AHL) assist.

Soon after Novak’s goal, Schneider scored on the power play at 4:53. Camped beyond the goal line, Schneider pushed the puck to the front of the net and it deflected into the cage off a Wolves defender. It was Schneider’s 11th goal of the season and his sixth power play goal. Carr and Gaudreau notched the assists. The point for Carr was his 200th career AHL point.

Chicago’s Brandon Pirri scored a power play goal from the right circle at 6:48 to cut the Admirals lead to 4-2. But, just eight seconds later, Eeli Tolvanen grabbed a turnover in the Chicago slot and zipped a shot into the net for his 11th goal of the year, assisted by Fred Allard. Tolvanen has four goals in his last five games.

Chicago’s Lucas Elvenes made the score 5-3 in Milwaukee’s favor when he pushed in a rebound of a McGinn wraparound attempt at 13:24 of the second frame.

The Admirals closed the scoring with another Schneider power play goal at 17:24 of thew second period. Schneider, standing in front of the Wolves goalie, deflected a Gaudreau shot from the left circle into the net for his 12th marker (seventh on the power play). Gaudreau and Alex Carrier picked up the assists.

Gaudreau scored another power play goal at 12:40 of the third period. Schneider and Carr recorded the helpers.

Milwaukee goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots to earn the victory.

The Admirals travel to Rockford to battle the IceHogs Sat., Feb. 1. Milwaukee returns home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Feb. 5.