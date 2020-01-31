× Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency in 3 counties in response to lakeshore flooding, damage

MADISON — Governor Tony Evers signed on Friday, Jan. 31 Executive Order #68 declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties in response to lakeshore flooding and strong winter storms in the region.

The storms, which occurred January 10-12, caused significant infrastructure damage in areas along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A State of Emergency declaration directs state agencies to assist those affected by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty, as the adjutant general deems it necessary, to support local authorities with their recovery efforts.

Governor Evers issued the following statement in a news release:

“The damage caused by these storms has already required a tremendous response by local public safety and public works personnel. My executive order allows state agencies to provide any additional assistance these communities may need as they work towards their recovery.”