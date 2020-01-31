× Milwaukee police investigate 2 shootings that happened within 5 minutes of each other

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting incidents that happened within five minutes of each other on Friday evening, Jan. 31.

The first shooting happened at 5:41 p.m. near 39th and Clarke. Officials say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was inside a residence when someone fired into the residence, striking the victim. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances which led up to the shooting are currently under investigation.

Then at 5:46 p.m., police were called to the area near Green Bay Avenue and Silver Spring Drive. They say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was in his vehicle when another vehicle cut him off. Officials say the victim pulled up next to the suspect vehicle and exchanged words with the suspect. The suspect produced a dark handgun began firing in the direction of the victim.

The victim was struck by the gunfire and suffered a non-life threatening injury. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect description at this time is an African American male.

Any information regarding either of these incidents is urged to contact 414-935-7360, or the Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.