Oak Creek college student just back from Shanghai described mood in SE Asia: ‘Everybody is scared’

MILWAUKEE — Nine people in Wisconsin have now been tested for the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. It is a global health emergency with confirmed cases in nearly two dozen countries — including the United States.

The U.S. State Department issued on Friday, Jan. 31 a “Level 4” advisory urging people not to travel to China. FOX6 News spoke with one Oak Creek man who just arrived back in the states.

The college student helps paint a clearer picture of what the mood is like in China right now. Almost 10,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus — and the death toll has now surpassed 200.

Nate Hecimovich from Oak Creek is a college senior at NYU Shanghai. He has plans to graduate this spring. Shanghai is about a nine-hour drive from Wuhan. Still, when he returned to China on Jan. 20, he said the coronavirus outbreak was worsening rapidly.

Hecimovich’s university canceled classes there — and he returned to Wisconsin just two days ago. He said the mood in Shanghai is fearful.

“Everybody is scared, and everybody is wearing masks. I feel terrible knowing all the people that are still there, my Chinese friends and their families that are stuck in their apartments. Not knowing what’s next,” Hecimovich said. “Outside of my apartment, there’s a little pharmacy. Not that big at all. But there’s lines of 1,500 people going down the block, because masks are sold out.”

Hecimovich said he will be completing his spring semester online.

Meanwhile, there are currently six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. So far, none are in Wisconsin. As of Friday, Jan. 31, nine people in Wisconsin have been tested. Two people were negative — and seven others are awaiting their test results.