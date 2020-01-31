× Sprecher Brewing Company purchased by group of Milwaukee investors

GLENDALE — A group of Milwaukee-based investors led by Sharad Chadha announced on Friday, Jan. 31 they have purchased Sprecher Brewing Company from its founder and CEO, Randy Sprecher.

In a news release Randy Sprecher issued the following statement when asked why he decided to sell the brewery after 35 years:

“Sharad’s offer presented the ideal opportunity. It was important to me that Sprecher stay locally owned. This has been my life’s passion for decades and I want to see the company thrive. With this talented and experienced group, I’m sure it will.”

Sprecher will continue as an investor with the new ownership group.

Sharad Chadha, a former executive at GE Healthcare, Samsung Electronics, ABB and Electrolux, will be the Chief Executive Officer of Sprecher Brewing Company.

Others in the ownership group include well known Milwaukee entrepreneurs and advisors with significant experience in the consumer-packaged goods and beer industries. Andy Nunemaker will serve as chairman of the board; Peter Skanavis will be on the board. Industry veteran Jim Kanter will be part of the investor group and the company leadership team. Angel investors include Silicon Pastures. Commerce State Bank funded the debt and the investors funded significant equity to make the purchase happen.

Chadha issued this statement in the news release:

“Much like Milwaukee, Sprecher Brewery is a little known gem with a great future ahead of it. Sprecher not only has a diverse portfolio – craft beer, soda, cider, hard seltzer and sparkling water – it also has the best tasting products in the industry. We want to capitalize on what Randy built and share these amazing beverages with as many people as possible. Sprecher Root Beer is a craft beverage icon, and we have the potential to significantly grow the company. “We plan on listening to and working with our retail partners, distributor partners, employees, community and other stakeholders to bring Sprecher beverages within reach of as many people as possible. With a great local group of investors who are Sprecher fans, we plan to do great things that make our Milwaukee community and customers proud of our history and heritage of great tasting quality products.”