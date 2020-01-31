US Marshals seek 2 men wanted in triple shooting, $5K reward offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- More than two years since a Milwaukee man was killed in a triple shooting, his alleged killers are still on the run. The U.S. Marshal Service is once again bringing this case to the public's attention on Wisconsin's Most Wanted.

"My son would always be there right next to me," the victim’s mother, Ernestina Ortega, told FOX6 News. "I would come home feeling down and he would say ‘mom let’s go to the store, let’s go window shopping’. Whenever I was feeling down he would pick me up."

Ortega is speaking about her son who died in August 2017. He was the only fatality in a triple shooting outside Milwaukee’s former "Kana" nightclub.

"The thing is, we're all hurting," Ortega said.

The family's grief is made unbearable knowing the suspects in their son's death are still on the run.

The U.S. Marshal Service and the Milwaukee Police Department are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Jose Sanchez and Omar Estrada both charged in the crime.

Prosecutors say both men were kicked out of the nightclub after an argument between two groups on the dance floor. It is alleged Sanchez and Estrada were both armed when they opened fire on Angel Ortega and others. U.S. Marshals say they fled across the border.

"They did flee the state... to Mexico," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "Law enforcement has made contact with the fugitives (families) and friends we do know they gave them some assistance getting down to Mexico."

The U.S. Marshals are once again bringing this case to the public's attention. Any information is strictly confidential and there is reward money available for any tips that directly lead to an arrest.

"This case has led to multiple families going through heartaches,” the deputy U.S. Marshal explained.

For now, the memories of a kind smile and giving spirit linger throughout the Ortega household.

"He's not here, and he's being missed and they're out there having fun doing what they want to do. I just feel that's not fair," the victim's mother said.

They pray those with knowledge of the suspect's whereabouts have a heart and come forward.

"It would mean having closure for everything knowing someone is paying for a life that wasn’t supposed to be taken." the victim’s sister, Esperanza Ortega, said.

The U.S. Marshals say there is a $5,000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest of both Sanchez and Estrada. However, information that leads to the arrest of either one of these two men could net a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest call the tip line, 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous. Your name never shows up on a police report.