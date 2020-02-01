× 2 arrested when MPD pursuit of stolen vehicle ended in crash in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Two people were arrested when a pursuit ended in a crash on Jackson Park Boulevard near 83rd Street in Wauwatosa Friday night, Jan. 31.

It happened around 11:30 p.m.

Wauwatosa police said this an MPD pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers with the Wauwatosa Police Department helped with blocking the street, and keeping the area secured during the investigation.

The extent of any injuries wasn’t immediately clear — nor was what might have led to the pursuit.