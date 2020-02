× Police: 1 shot, injured near 60th and Congress on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the scene near 60th and Congress around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. They say one person was taken to the hospital, but that person’s condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported by police.