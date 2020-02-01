× ‘Swerving and tailgating:’ Sheboygan man arrested for OWI after driving complaints on I-43

OZAUKEE COUNTY — A Sheboygan man, 60, was arrested on OWI and other charges after officials with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office took multiple driving complaints late Saturday afternoon, Feb. 1.

Sheriff’s officials said the first call came in around 4:30 p.m. from a driver on I-43, north of Mequon Road, who described the vehicle in question as a white SUV. The caller said the driver was swerving and tailgating, and three other similar calls came in shortly thereafter.

Deputies located and attempted to stop the white SUV, but the driver did not slow down — continuing northbound on I-43.

A tire deflation device was used to slow the vehicle, at which point sheriff’s officials said the driver left the roadway and went into the median — becoming stuck in the snow on I-43, south of County Highway LL in the Town of Port Washington.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for approximately 15 minutes around 4:45 p.m. — as the driver was taken into custody for felony fleeing and eluding, operating while under the influence, and felon in possession of a concealed knife.

Sheriff’s officials said narcotics were believed to be a factor in this incident.