With help from mom, 4-month-old girl celebrates being cancer-free after beating brain tumor

OAKLAND, Calif. — California parents and their baby girl celebrated a major milestone Friday, Jan. 24.

At just 4 months old, Lillian “Lily” Grace won the battle of her young life — beating brain cancer.

To celebrate, Lillian, with help from her mother, Leann Borden, rang the bell at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California to symbolize being cancer-free.

Baby Lillian drew a crowd of caregivers as she rang the end-of-treatment bell after 5 months of #chemo for a tumor on her brain stem. Lillian is doing great, after surgery and #PrecisionMedicine that targeted her tumor! "We can finally exhale," her mom, Leann, says. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/zAp4xc8o9w — UCSFChildrensOakland (@UCSFBenioffOAK) January 29, 2020

Hospital officials announced Friday, Jan. 31 Baby Lily was ready to go home.

Baby Lily is tickled to be heading home after a successful 5-month #PrecisionMedicine treatment for a #BrainStem tumor. Giggles all the way home, Lily! #BeatCancer🎗#FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vUUHI9XAUu — UCSFChildrensOakland (@UCSFBenioffOAK) February 1, 2020

The baby girl was born in September, and shortly after, a nurse realized she wasn’t moving her limbs correctly.

Several tests revealed a brain tumor.

Baby Lily eventually went through general and targeted chemotherapy treatments, and eventually, doctors could no longer detect the tumor and declared her cancer-free.