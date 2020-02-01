With help from mom, 4-month-old girl celebrates being cancer-free after beating brain tumor

OAKLAND, Calif. — California parents and their baby girl celebrated a major milestone Friday, Jan. 24.
At just 4 months old, Lillian “Lily” Grace won the battle of her young life — beating brain cancer.
To celebrate, Lillian, with help from her mother, Leann Borden, rang the bell at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California to symbolize being cancer-free.
Hospital officials announced Friday, Jan. 31 Baby Lily was ready to go home.
The baby girl was born in September, and shortly after, a nurse realized she wasn’t moving her limbs correctly.
Several tests revealed a brain tumor.
Baby Lily eventually went through general and targeted chemotherapy treatments, and eventually, doctors could no longer detect the tumor and declared her cancer-free.