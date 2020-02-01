With help from mom, 4-month-old girl celebrates being cancer-free after beating brain tumor

Posted 2:43 pm, February 1, 2020, by

OAKLAND, Calif. — California parents and their baby girl celebrated a major milestone Friday, Jan. 24.

At just 4 months old, Lillian “Lily” Grace won the battle of her young life — beating brain cancer.

To celebrate, Lillian, with help from her mother, Leann Borden, rang the bell at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California to symbolize being cancer-free.

Hospital officials announced Friday, Jan. 31 Baby Lily was ready to go home.

The baby girl was born in September, and shortly after, a nurse realized she wasn’t moving her limbs correctly.

Several tests revealed a brain tumor.

Baby Lily eventually went through general and targeted chemotherapy treatments, and eventually, doctors could no longer detect the tumor and declared her cancer-free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.