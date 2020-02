Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Police in West Jordan, Utah are looking for a driver that played a role in a freak accident involving a police car.

Authorities say a van was being driven in the opposite direction of a patrol car when it hit a traffic sign in a median. The sign then flew into the windshield of the patrol car, shattering it.

The officer in the car was not injured in the incident, which happened Jan. 28. Police are still looking for the suspect.