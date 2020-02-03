$10K reward: FBI seeks so-called ‘Scream Bandit’ after Virginia gas station robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the so-called “Scream Bandit,” responsible for several armed commercial robberies in multiple jurisdictions.

FBI Richmond offered the reward after a series of robberies that occurred in Henrico County, the City of Richmond, and North Chesterfield County, Virginia, in January and February 2019.

Investigators believe the same person was responsible for these robberies:

BP Gas Station located on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County, Virginia, on Jan. 19, 2019;

Raceway Gas Station located on Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond, Virginia, on Jan. 24, 2019;

Speedway Gas Station located on Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield County, Virginia, on Feb. 12, 2019

In each of these robberies, FBI officials said the robber entered the business armed with a semi-automatic handgun, handed the victim clerk a bag, and demanded money. Upon departing the Speedway Gas Station after his robbery attempt, he fired a shot at the clerk, who wasn’t hurt.

FBI officials described him a black, standing approximately 5’7” tall, weighing 160 to 180 pounds, between the ages of 20 and 30.

In all of the robberies, he wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants, blue latex-style gloves, and a “Scream” mask.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV.