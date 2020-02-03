WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents today in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
Annual White House Easter Egg Roll scheduled for April 13
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk along the South Lawn to Marine One as they depart from the White House for a weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago on January 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senators are expected to debate and then vote on whether to include additional witnesses and documents today in the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The annual White House Easter Egg Roll is set for April 13.
Tickets are free and are available through an online lottery scheduled to open Feb. 18 at 9 a.m. CST and close Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. CST. There is no fee to enter. Winners will be notified by email by March 4, the White House said.
Families with children ages 13 and younger are invited to join President Donald Trump and the first lady for a day of festivities on the South Lawn, where children use wooden spoons to roll dyed hard-boiled eggs.
The Easter Egg Roll is an annual tradition dating to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes.