Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in US Bank parking lot near Bayshore

GLENDALE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged Jose Hernandez, 23, with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred at Bayshore on Sunday, Jan. 26. 30-year-old Daniel Colon Jr. died as a result of the shooting.

Before he was shot and killed Sunday morning, Glendale police say Colon was arguing with a woman inside a car — sitting at the US Bank parking lot at Bayshore. The two lived together for nearly nine years — and had two children. An affidavit obtained by FOX6 News indicates the topic of their argument was her friendship with Jose Hernandez — a coworker at The Cheesecake Factory.

Police say that is when Hernandez approached the car from a different lot. Court documents say Colon got out and confronted Hernandez. They separated before Colon had the women drive over toward Hernandez’s car. The affidavit says Colon smashed one of his windows with a tire iron — and then drove back to the original spot.

According to the woman, Hernandez came back and Colon again got out and yelled at him. But this time, the affidavit says Hernandez pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired several shots, killing Colon.

Police say Bayshore surveillance video showed Hernandez run to his car with a broken window — and flee the scene.