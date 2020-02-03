× Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee under investigation over concerns about work environment

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is under investigation over concerns about the work environment. This, after the Host Committee Board of Directors on Monday, Feb. 3 shared a letter to staff informing them of the steps being taken to address concerns regarding the work environment and staff leadership.

The Host Committee Board of Directors tasked a third-party to evaluate and investigate the allegations.

The president of the committee, Liz Gilbert will not be in the office during the investigation, and will not have contact with staff during the investigation.

Separately, Adam Alonso, another member of host committee leadership, was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the case.

The host committee said it’s committed to an inclusive, non-discriminatory and supportive environment.

The Democratic National Convention was scheduled for July 13-16, 2020 in Milwaukee. The host committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee are planning the event.

Statement from Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention:

“The Democratic Party is firm in our belief that every person deserves to feel safe and respected at their place of work and we will always take seriously claims of bullying and workplace harassment. The claims made by employees of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee present an unacceptable and upsetting environment. The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Board of Directors is moving forward with a plan to restore an office culture that aligns with the values and expectations of our party.”