Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 31st and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning, Feb. 3 near 31st and Wisconsin. It happened around 7 a.m.

The male victim was found with several gunshot wounds.

MPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspect.

If you have information about this crime, you may anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS (8477) or Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.