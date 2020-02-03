Person fatally shot by police officer outside Mayfair Mall was 17 years old

WAUWATOSA — Milwaukee police announced on Monday, Feb. 3 that the person who was fatally shot in the officer-involved shooting outside Mayfair Mall on Sunday is a 17-year-old male from Milwaukee. Officials say the identity of the deceased nor the identity of the officer will be disclosed at this time as the investigation remains ongoing. The Milwaukee Police Department is the lead investigating agency in this incident.

On Sunday, the Wauwatosa Police Department responded to the mall after security reported approximately 10 people who were causing a disturbance. Officers responded, and at least one witness indicated one of the people involved in the disturbance was armed with a handgun.

Police found a group outside the mall, and at least four people ran when they saw officers. One of those four people matched the description of the individual that was reported to have been armed.

Officers gave chase on foot, and one officer shot one person before officers attempting life-saving measures. Wauwatosa fire officials took the victim to the hospital, where the victim, described by Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber as a male, was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department along with members of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) assisted Wauwatosa police in this matter.

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, per policy.

This is a developing story.