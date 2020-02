MEQUON — The Mequon Fire Department rescued a cat from a rooftop on Tuesday morning, Feb. 4.

In a Facebook post, officials indicated while they “don’t usually rescue cats from trees these days, this call had some special circumstances.” It turns out the homeowners were elderly and not able to safely get to the roof — and the cat in need was also noted to be elderly, blind and deaf.

The fire department showed up at the home with a limited crew and made the rescue.