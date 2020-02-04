× Police: Connecticut gas station worker stole $17,000 during his 1st shift

HAMDEN, Conn. – A Connecticut gas station worker’s first shift was a busy one. Police said he stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, as well as the employment file that contained his name.

In late January, the manager at Go On Gas in Hamden checked his store cameras using an app on his phone, police said.

The manager then called police to report that the “new overnight employee” had vanished after swiping cash, lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and the personnel file.

Police estimated the total value of the items is $17,183.

With no record of the man’s name, Hamden police were hopeful anyone with information about the worker would call the department.