Roth family soon to return to Neenah, waiting departure from China amid coronavirus outbreak

NEENAH — The Roth family from Neenah is in an airport terminal and waiting to take off from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. Daisy, Abigail, and Adalynn Roth have all been waiting to come back to Wisconsin.

Samuel Roth was thrilled to learn his family would be coming home on a U.S.- chartered flight — and shared the picture below.

The family does not know where they will be flying into. The flight was supposed to leave at 4 p.m. (CST) Sunday. After a delay, the flight was scheduled to leave at 10 p.m. (Wuhan time) Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The outbreak of coronavirus has led to thousands getting sick — and hundreds of deaths. The Department of Homeland Security said people coming from Wuhan would be quarantined for up to 14 days.

As soon as their quarantine is up, Samuel Roth said he’ll be there — and he planned to make his family pancakes when they’re reunited again.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video