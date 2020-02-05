Menomonee Falls students make valentines cookies for veterans at Milwaukee VA hospital

Posted 9:51 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 09:53PM, February 5, 2020
MENOMONEE FALLS -- Middle school students in Menomonee Falls made valentines for veterans Wednesday, Feb. 3.  And they weren't just any valentines -- they were edible valentines. The heart-shaped cookies for patients at Milwaukee's VA Hospital will be delivered on Monday, Feb. 10.

"I'm guessing a couple hundred, I'm guessing somewhere in between three and four hundred," said art teacher Montana Mariscal.

The cookies, made by eighth-graders at North Middle School, will also be shared with sixth-graders at the school.

