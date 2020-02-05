National Wear Red Day brings awareness to women’s greatest health threat

MILWAUKEE -- The American Heart Association encourages you to wear red on Friday, February 7, to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease: women’s greatest health threat. Local survivor Kelsey Grumm, who was misdiagnosed for 10 years, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her story.
Here’s how you can join Go Red for Women in support of women’s health:
- Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death in women.
- Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org.
- CVS Health is the national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement and will be offering no-cost heart-health screenings at MinuteClinic® locations nationwide every Thursday in February.
- Sign up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.
- Join the conversation by using #GoRedMKE and #GoRedForWomen on social media.