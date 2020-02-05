× Pleasant Prairie finalizes purchase, sale agreement with HARIBO

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — HARIBO, the world’s leading manufacturer of gummi treats, finalized the acquisition of a 136.8 acre site from the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday, February 4.

The land is located in Prairie Highland Corporate Park (PHCP), where the company plans to build its first-ever North American manufacturing facility.

A news release says this final closing comes after Pleasant Prairie completed land and infrastructure improvements inclusive of sewer systems, water main and roadways.

HARIBO’s factory groundbreaking is set to take place later this year with construction following thereafter. The facility will produce Goldbears gummi bears and other HARIBO treats. This multi-phase build is projected to include a warehouse, manufacturing facility, administrative building and later on a daycare center, fitness building and retail experience for the public.