Senate about to vote on impeachment verdict, expected to acquit President Trump

Posted 3:01 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 03:09PM, February 5, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 05: U.S. President Donald Trump walks out of the White House to greet Interim President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, at the South Portico of the White House, on February 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. Later Today the U.S. Senate is expected to vote for acquittal in President Trumps impeachment trial. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history in a vote at the start of the tumultuous campaign for the White House.

majority of senators have now expressed unease with President Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there’s nowhere near the two-thirds support necessary in the Republican-held Senate for the Constitution’s bar of high crimes and misdemeanors to convict and remove the president from office.

The final outcome expected Wednesday caps nearly five months of remarkable impeachment proceedings launched in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House, ending in Mitch McConnell’s Senate and reflective of the nation’s unrelenting partisan divide three years into the Trump presidency.

This is a developing story.

