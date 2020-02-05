Serviceman surprises wife and children during State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — During President Trump’s State of the Union address, he took a moment to recognize a North Carolina mother whose husband deployed to Afghanistan.

Amy Williams, who lives in Fort Bragg, has a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

“War places a heavy burden on our nation’s extraordinary military families,” Trump said. “Amy works full time and volunteers countless hours helping other military families.”

Her husband, Sgt. First Class Townsend Williams, left seven months ago for Afghanistan, his fourth deployment to the Middle East.

“Tonight we have a very special surprise,” Trump said. “I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.”

Townsend then walked down the steps between the aisles, reuniting with his emotional wife and children.