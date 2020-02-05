× TMZ: Kirk Douglas, renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, passes away at 103

LOS ANGELES — Kirk Douglas, renowned actor and father of Michael Douglas, with a decorated career spanning more than six decades, died Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 103, TMZ reported.

Kirk Douglas’ health had been in decline. In 1996, he suffered a stroke, but recovered most of his faculties.

TMZ reported Wednesday the last time he was seen enjoying life was in April 2019 when he was “camping” in his grandson’s backyard.

Douglas appeared in a few minor Broadway productions in the ’40s but then put his career on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941. After several years of service, Kirk returned to theater, but his best work came on the big screen.

The famed actor and producer earned critical acclaim for his role in the 1960 classic “Spartacus.” In “Spartacus,” Kirk gave onscreen credit to blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo. Kirk’s move started the dissolution of the infamous blacklisting policies that had begun nearly a decade prior.

Kirk was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in “Champion.” He also earned two Oscar nominations as a producer for “The Bad and the Beautiful” in 1953 and “Lust for Life” in 1957.