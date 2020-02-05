Woman shot, killed inside apartment near 23rd and Kilbourn in Milwaukee

Posted 5:18 am, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 05:43AM, February 5, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 4 near 23rd and Kilbourn. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the woman was shot inside an apartment building on 23rd Street. The suspect fled before police arrived.

This is an active investigation and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.