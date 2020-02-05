Woman shot, killed inside apartment near 23rd and Kilbourn in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Feb. 4 near 23rd and Kilbourn. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Fire Department paramedics attempted to resuscitate the victim, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the woman was shot inside an apartment building on 23rd Street. The suspect fled before police arrived.

This is an active investigation and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.