10th Wisconsin-built Littoral Combat Ship delivered to the U.S. Navy

MARINETTE — Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the tenth Wisconsin-built Littoral Combat Ship to the U.S. Navy on Thursday, Feb. 6.

The ship, the future USS St. Louis, will enter the Navy fleet this summer at a commissioning ceremony in Pensacola, Florida.

A news release says there are currently six additional ships (both LCS and the international variant, the Multi-Mission Surface Combatant) in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with one more LCS and three more international-variant LCS on order.

Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems, issued this statement:

“With LCS 19’s delivery, the U.S. Navy has 10 Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships in the fleet. LCS 7 recently deployed, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is relevant for today’s fight and that is needed around the world. Our team is encouraged by the positive feedback we’ve received about LCS 7 on deployment, and we continuously look to incorporate fleet input into capabilities on LCS hulls.”