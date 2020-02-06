× 4 new patients tested for coronavirus in Wisconsin, results pending

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that four new patients have been tested for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Health officials say the patients had either recently traveled to China or came in direct contact with someone who had. Results on all four of the patents are pending.

The latest information from the DHS shows that 14 people have now been tested for the virus in Wisconsin. Of those 14, seven have tested negative and six are pending — one case was confirmed in Dane County on Feb. 5. That person, a woman who traveled to China for the Chinese New Year, is in home isolation as are the additional members of her household.

Symptoms of coronavirus-family illness

According to the DHS website, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause illness in people and animals.

Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world. Some human coronaviruses were identified many years ago and some have been identified recently. Human coronaviruses commonly cause mild to moderate illness in people worldwide.

Two newer human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have been known to frequently cause severe illness.

An investigation is ongoing related to an outbreak of a new coronavirus, 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

These illnesses usually only last for a short amount of time. Symptoms may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

DHS officials update this webpage with the number of positive, negative, and pending cases in the state each afternoon at 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to access information about coronavirus via the CDC’s website.