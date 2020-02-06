A step ahead? Nike’s Vaporfly shoe changing marathon game

Posted 4:37 pm, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 04:38PM, February 6, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: The new Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint running shoe at the launch of the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint in London in London at The Institute of Contemporary Arts on April 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Patrik Lundin/Getty Images for Nike)

NEW YORK — A type of shoe may play a significant role when sizing up the medal favorites for the marathon at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The Nike Vaporfly shoe has shaken up the sport since it was introduced four years ago. The shoe uses technology that some studies indicate gives athletes a four percent edge in energy efficiency.

The debate prompted World Athletics to significantly tighten its rules surrounding shoe technology.

Some consider the advances in the shoe market to be an exciting revolution. Others have called it technology doping that risks reducing marathons to a shoe competition.

