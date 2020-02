STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Police Department is looking for four people in connection to a fraud scheme.

The suspects are accused of illegally depositing fake checks into accounts and then quickly withdrawing the funds on these same accounts.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact Officer Roe with the Sturtevant Police Department at 262-886-7235 or roen@sturtevant-wi.gov.

