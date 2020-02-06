Joe Demler, Wisconsin native, WWII vet and Honor Flight ambassador, dies at 94

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Demler, a Wisconsin native who helped start the local Honor Flight, has died. He was 94 years old.
Demler was captured by German troops while serving in World War II. On the day Demler was freed, he weighed just 70 pounds. That was April 16, 1945. He was just skin and bones. Demler, who was 19 years old at the time, was bruised and starved, but he was never broken.
Since helping organize Honor Flight, he took countless flights -- and his phrase, "Every day is a bonus" has become the motto for the organization.
FOX6's Ashley Sears shared Demler's story in 2014. CLICK HERE to read.
