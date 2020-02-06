Joe Demler, Wisconsin native, WWII vet and Honor Flight ambassador, dies at 94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Joe Demler, a Wisconsin native who helped start the local Honor Flight, has died. He was 94 years old.

Demler was captured by German troops while serving in World War II. On the day Demler was freed, he weighed just 70 pounds. That was April 16, 1945. He was just skin and bones. Demler, who was 19 years old at the time, was bruised and starved, but he was never broken.

Since helping organize Honor Flight, he took countless flights -- and his phrase, "Every day is a bonus" has become the motto for the organization.

FOX6's Ashley Sears shared Demler's story in 2014. CLICK HERE to read.

Our hearts are heavy as we share news of the passing of #WWII Nazi POW & #honorflight ambassador Joe Demler. Joe was liberated in 1945 weighing 70 lbs. His mantra “every day is a bonus” became our motto and his legacy. Rest in peace, Joe...we are all better for having known you. pic.twitter.com/TrcjceJ3XZ — Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) February 6, 2020