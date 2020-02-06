× Medical examiner IDs woman who died from injuries suffered in Oak Creek crash

OAK CREEK — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified on Thursday, Feb. 6 the women who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Pennsylvania Avenue and College Avenue. The victim is 22-year-old Megan Hart of West Allis.

The wreck happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday — and involved two vehicles. Officials with the Oak Creek Police Department said four other people in the vehicles were taken to local hospitals for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The medical examiner’s report indicates Hart’s cause of death was blunt force injuries of the neck. She was being transported to an appointment with a medical transport service. Only she and the driver of the van were in the vehicle — and Hart was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.