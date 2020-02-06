West Allis teen charged in police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old West Allis teenager is facing charges following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash Thursday evening, Jan. 30 on Milwaukee’s south side.

Kurt Burdette is facing the following charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in great bodily harm

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit and run — great bodily harm

Driver or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police observed a white Mitsubishi Galant traveling fast, northbound on south 16th Street around 9:30 p.m. The vehicle was in the bike lane and passed several other cars.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens to attempt to catch up and conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to accelerate and flee from the police.

The fleeing driver, later identified as Kurt Burdette, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree at 15th Street and Grant Street after a brief pursuit.

After the crash, Burdette and two other subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One suspect was apprehended a short distance away and another returned to the scene and turned himself in. Two additional passengers remained at the scene.

Burdette was later located near 80th and Howard and taken into custody. During an interview with authorities, Burdette admitted to driving the vehicle when it fled from police and crashed. He also admitted to running from the scene.

Burdette is due in court Wednesday, Feb. 12 for his preliminary hearing.