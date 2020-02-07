× 16 firearms, jewelry stolen in home burglary, Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office says

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that leaves a Richfield home without at least $14,000 worth of stolen firearms and jewelry.

Authorities say the suspect(s) stole a total of 16 firearms and several men’s and women’s jewelry items from the home in January. All of the stolen firearms have been entered as stolen through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.

If you have any information about the burglary or come in contact with someone in possession of any of the stolen items listed below, contact the sheriff’s office at 262-335-6879 or email Det. Don Kapla at don.kapla@co.washington.wi.us.

Stolen Guns (Make – Model – Caliver – Serial Number – Value)

Savage/Anschutz – Model 71 – .22 – 04215 – $550.00

Charter Arms – .38 Special – .38 – 13461 – $389.00

Winchester – Model 94 Buffalo Bill – 30-30 – WC18421 – $749.00

Winchester – Model 94 Golden Spike – 30-30 – GS39494 – $699.00

Winchester – Model 66 Centennial – 30-30 – 47450 – $899.00

Winchester – Model 100 w/Scope – .308 – 103762 – $799.00

Lefever – Nitro Special – 16ga – 351278 – $1799.00

Browning – Auto Vent Rib – 12ga – 4638990 – $999.00

Browning – Unknown – .22 – 69B09841 – $495.00

Ithaca – Model 66 Super Single 3″ – 20 ga – 660787750 – $150.00

Stevens – Model 30 – 12 ga – U113772 – $250.00

Winchester – Model 742 w/Scope – .308 – A7381771 – $500.00

Beretta – Model BL3 – 12 ga – B76493 – $700.00

Winchester – Model 12 – 12 ga – 1380683 – $1400.00

Remington – Model 1100 3″ – 12 ga – M951287M – $1254.00

Remington – Model 100 3″ – 12 ga – N395684M – $1254.00

Stolen Jewelry

Ladies Ring: 14KT, yellow gold, cultured pearl ring. Center pearl is 5.5mm also has (6) 4 mm cultured pearls on the rest of the ring, top measures 15.5mm tapered to 4.5mm, 7.4grams SN#: 112194 Value – $595.00

Ladies Ring: 10KT, yellow gold, fancy cut smoky topaz ring 11mm tapered to 3mm faceted designed triangular ring is specifically for stone, 7.7 grams SN#: 112194 Value – $550.00

Ladies Ring: 14KT, yellow gold, dome ring, top of the ring has rope chain at angle braced with budge work underneath, the ring also consists of having five 2mm genuine rubies, 4 prong head set across top going length wise with finger 5.7 grams appraised SN#: 112194 Value – $500.00

Men’s bolo tie Turquoise and red coral bear claw SN#: Unknown Value – Unknown

Men’s Ring Gold and silver with diamonds SN#: Unknown Value – Unknown

Men’s Ring (3) Turquoise rings SN#: Unknown Value – Unknown

