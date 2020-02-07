Expert on infectious diseases weighs in on coronavirus: ‘Death rate is still fairly low’

MILWAUKEE — A coronavirus vaccine could take more than a year to reach the public. This, as the number of cases worldwide continues to rise. But are we at risk here in Wisconsin?

Cecilia Miao graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2014 — and currently lives in Beijing. She said the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll.

“I’ve never experienced a complete slowdown of the Chinese workforce,” Miao said. “One of the first reactions is — this is new, this is serious.”

It is a serious virus that can progress in some patients but not all.

“This infection tends to cause the lungs to be dysfunctional,” said Dr. Robert Gullberg, an infectious disease specialist with Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. “The death rate is still fairly low.”

Dr. Gullberg said it is important to understand only a fraction of people infected will become deathly ill.

“Even this particular more virulent coronavirus is going to infect you like the common cold. It’s not going to progress,” Gullberg said.

In fact, the doctor said more people are recovering from this strain of coronavirus than are dying. He also said in Wisconsin, unless you visited China recently or come in contact with someone who has, there is not a reason to worry.

“For this particular strain, the key is going to be, has there been a connection with China?” Dr. Gullberg said.

There is only one confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in Wisconsin. It is someone who officials say recently returned from China.

In the meantime, eight people in the state have tested negative — while five others are awaiting their results.