Milwaukee 2020: Summerfest grounds to be site of DNC delegate welcome party

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee announced on Friday, Feb. 7 that Maier Festival Park will be the site of the official Delegate Welcome Party for the Democratic National Convention. The event, which will take place on Sunday, July 12, will serve as delegates’ official introduction to the city of Milwaukee before the convention kicks off on July 13.

A news release indicates the delegate welcome party will take place on the north end of the Summerfest grounds, providing a view of the Lake Michigan shore to the several thousand delegates who will be invited to attend.

As part of its host duties, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee is responsible for organizing three large events during the week of the convention – the Media Welcome Party, which will take place on July 11; the Delegate Welcome Party, which will take place on July 12; and the Volunteer Appreciation Party, which will take place on July 17. The locations for the other two events will be announced in the coming weeks.