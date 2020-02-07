Milwaukee police identify officer shot, wounded near 27th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department released new information on Friday, Feb. 7 about an incident in which a police officer was shot and wounded by a man after a pursuit ended in a crash early Tuesday. The shooter, identified as Major Artis, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a garage in the area.

Officials indicated in a news release that at approximately 12:59 a.m. on Tuesday, officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly at a high speed near N. Teutonia Avenue at W. Roosevelt Drive. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the vehicle refused to pull over and led the officers on a vehicle pursuit.

At 1 a.m., the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a pole at Teutonia and Fairmount. Three suspects exited and fled from the vehicle. Two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, were taken into custody. The identity of these two suspects will be released after this incident has been reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The third suspect that fired shots at police striking one of the officers has been identified as 25-year-old Major Artis. The officers returned fire; however, Artis continued to flee on foot.

At 2:07 a.m., officers located Artis, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, inside of a garage. Artis’ firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police Officer Robert Parks sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Officer Park’s partner during this incident was Police Officer Adam Maritato. Both officers have been placed on administrative duty per Milwaukee Police Standard Operating Procedure.