Wauwatosa police release video from officer-involved shooting at Mayfair Mall

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police released on Friday, Feb. 7 video related to the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole on Sunday, Feb. 2

The investigation is being handled by the Milwaukee Police Department. But Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber shared this thought before the video was shared with reporters.

“What is clear and not a matter of dispute is that the deceased fired his weapon before the police officer fired theirs,” said Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening outside Mayfair Mall. Police were initially called to the scene to investigate a domestic disturbance near an entrance to the mall around 5:40 p.m. Early reports indicated there was a subject with a gun at the scene. Mall security was on the scene — and officers were dispatched to the area.

As officers approach a group of people at the mall, the group begins to run. Officers pursued on foot and in squads.

Officials shared dashcam video which they say shows the suspect running from police — along with two other persons. Officers shout “drop the gun, drop the gun.” Moments later, a single gunshot is heard on the dashcam video — fired by the suspect, officials say. Officers continued to shout “drop the gun now” — and that is followed by a series of five gunshots. Cold was struck by gunfire.

Officials say officers on the scene immediately began to treat the suspect for his injuries. Cole later died.

The weapon that was recovered at the scene was a 9mm handgun. It was reported stolen in the City of Milwaukee in October 2019.

“Anytime a police officer feels compelled to use deadly force, the sense of security of a city and the police department is turned upside down,” Chief Weber said. “We extend sympathy to the family of the man that died.”

The officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, per policy. Again, Milwaukee police are leading the investigation.