4-year-old boy fatally shot on Milwaukee’s NW side, police say

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 4-year-old boy that happened early Saturday morning, Sat. 8.

Authorities were called to the scene on Lovers Lane Road just north of Hampton Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. There, officers found the boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Officers began CPR and Wauwatosa Fire Department personnel attempted advanced life-saving measures, but the child died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone having information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

